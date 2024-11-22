Nearly 580,000 Russian soldiers fighting against Ukraine

The ground component of the enemy group involved in hostilities against Ukraine amounts to almost 580,000 Russian servicemen, according to Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Major General Vadym Skibitsky.

This figure, combined with high reported losses of personnel and Russia’s efforts to replenish these losses at roughly the same rate, underscores both the scale of the conflict and Russia’s willingness to maintain prolonged military operations despite heavy casualties – a crucial factor in assessing Ukraine’s defensive needs.

Skibitsky noted that this number includes the amount of Russian troops currently conducting combat operations against Ukrainian forces in the Kursk Oblast.

Furthermore, a grouping of almost 35,000 Russian Guard troops is currently deployed in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

In June of this year, Vladimir Putin said that 700,000 Russian servicemen were engaged in military operations in relation to Ukraine. In December of 2023, he said that 610,000 Russian soldiers were in the field.

In addition, in June 2024, in relation to Putin’s remarks the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) argued that Russian forces lose approximately 20,000 personnel monthly in Ukraine. This number roughly matches or is slightly lower than the number of new soldiers Russia generates each month.

