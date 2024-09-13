Ukrainian government approves 2025 state budget draft

On Friday, 13 September 2024, the Ukrainian government approved the draft state budget for 2025, marking the third consecutive wartime budget submitted to parliament.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the budget projects revenues of 2 trillion hryvnias ($48 billion) and expenditures of 3.6 trillion hryvnias ($87 billion). The budget’s primary focus remains on national defense and security, with defense spending set to increase to at least 2.22 trillion hryvnias ($54 billion).

“All internal resources will again be directed towards these goals,” Shmyhal stated, referring to defense expenditures. “There will be more money for Ukrainian weapons, equipment, and drones.”

The second priority is funding protected budget items. Over 400 billion hryvnias ($9.7 billion) are allocated for social protection, ensuring pension payments and subsidies for those in need. Healthcare will receive 211 billion hryvnias ($5.1 billion), while education nearly 170 billion hryvnias ($4.1 billion). These costs are expected to be covered from the international financial aid.

Supporting regions forms the third priority, including the humanitarian demining program and the e-Oselia program covering the restoration of housing damaged by Russian attacks.

“The main financial document of the country for 2025 is aimed at ensuring Ukraine’s resilience and victory,” Shmyhal concluded. “I thank everyone who is fighting for this.”

The budget draft now moves to the next stage of the legislative process and will be considered by the Parliament, where certain amendments are usually made.

Related: