Ukrainians advance in Kursk Oblast, ISW notes 800 km² advance claimed

Ukrainian forces continue to expand their control in Kursk Oblast, advancing further into Russian territory despite recent claims by Russian milbloggers that the frontline was being stabilized. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report on 12 August 2024, Ukrainian forces have launched new incursions into western Kursk Oblast, capturing several settlements near the international border.

Russian sources reported that Ukrainian forces seized Slobodka-Ivanovka, Uspenivka, and Viktorovka. Fighting continues near Snagost and Kremyanoye, with Ukrainian forces attempting to bypass Korenevo. Geolocated footage indicates recent Ukrainian advances within Kremyanoye and east of Zhuravli, with a Kremlin-affiliated milblogger claiming that Ukrainian forces advanced towards Obshchy Kolodez.

Additional geolocated footage shows Ukrainian forces advancing in a forest area north and east of Semenovka during a likely battalion-sized mechanized assault towards Kauchuk, ISW says. Russian milbloggers claim that Ukrainian forces have seized Sudzha and Spalnoye, with geolocated footage showing Ukrainian vehicles operating in northern Giri.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed that Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack near Borki, suggesting that Ukrainian forces likely advanced into Giri from the west. Russian sources also reported cross-border incursions by Ukrainian forces with armored vehicle support from Sumy Oblast into Belgorod Oblast near Kolotilovka, Prelesye, and Bezymeno.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi stated on 12 August that Ukrainian forces “control” “roughly 1,000 square kilometers” of Russian territory, presumably within Kursk Oblast. However, ISW notes that it has observed claims of Ukrainian advances covering approximately 800 square kilometers as of 12 August, although it does not assess that Ukrainian forces control all of this territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the ongoing operation and stated that the Ukrainian government is preparing a plan to address humanitarian issues in areas of Kursk Oblast where Ukrainian forces are operating.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has warned that Russian special services may stage crimes against civilians in Kursk Oblast to falsely accuse Ukrainian forces of committing war crimes. The SBU reported that Russian special services are seizing on the ongoing Ukrainian incursion to make such false accusations.

