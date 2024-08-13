Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainians advance in Kursk Oblast, ISW notes 800 km² advance claimed

Ukrainian forces advancing in Kursk Oblast, capturing settlements and expanding control. Russian sources confirm ongoing battles. Ukrainian officials claim control of 1,000 square kilometers, while ISW notes claims of 800 square kilometers advanced as of 12 August.
byYuri Zoria
13/08/2024
2 minute read
kursk incursion experts debate ukraine's objectives kyiv consolidates blitz gains destroyed column russian troops oblast https//tme/belpepel photo_5312193144751775385_y
Destroyed column of Russian troops in Kursk Oblast. Photo: https://t.me/belpepel
Ukrainians advance in Kursk Oblast, ISW notes 800 km² advance claimed

Ukrainian forces continue to expand their control in Kursk Oblast, advancing further into Russian territory despite recent claims by Russian milbloggers that the frontline was being stabilized. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report on 12 August 2024, Ukrainian forces have launched new incursions into western Kursk Oblast, capturing several settlements near the international border.

Russian sources reported that Ukrainian forces seized Slobodka-Ivanovka, Uspenivka, and Viktorovka. Fighting continues near Snagost and Kremyanoye, with Ukrainian forces attempting to bypass Korenevo. Geolocated footage indicates recent Ukrainian advances within Kremyanoye and east of Zhuravli, with a Kremlin-affiliated milblogger claiming that Ukrainian forces advanced towards Obshchy Kolodez.

Additional geolocated footage shows Ukrainian forces advancing in a forest area north and east of Semenovka during a likely battalion-sized mechanized assault towards Kauchuk, ISW says. Russian milbloggers claim that Ukrainian forces have seized Sudzha and Spalnoye, with geolocated footage showing Ukrainian vehicles operating in northern Giri.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed that Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack near Borki, suggesting that Ukrainian forces likely advanced into Giri from the west. Russian sources also reported cross-border incursions by Ukrainian forces with armored vehicle support from Sumy Oblast into Belgorod Oblast near Kolotilovka, Prelesye, and Bezymeno.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi stated on 12 August that Ukrainian forces “control” “roughly 1,000 square kilometers” of Russian territory, presumably within Kursk Oblast. However, ISW notes that it has observed claims of Ukrainian advances covering approximately 800 square kilometers as of 12 August, although it does not assess that Ukrainian forces control all of this territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the ongoing operation and stated that the Ukrainian government is preparing a plan to address humanitarian issues in areas of Kursk Oblast where Ukrainian forces are operating.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has warned that Russian special services may stage crimes against civilians in Kursk Oblast to falsely accuse Ukrainian forces of committing war crimes. The SBU reported that Russian special services are seizing on the ongoing Ukrainian incursion to make such false accusations.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts