Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine calls on Red Cross to help return bodies of teens allegedly killed by Russians

Ukraine’s human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets demanded intervention from the International Committee of the Red Cross in the case of two Ukrainian teenagers allegedly killed by Russian forces in 2023, and their bodies still not returned to their families.
byVira Kravchuk
17/07/2024
2 minute read
Tihran Ohannisian and Mykyta Khanhanov.
Tihran Ohannisian and Mykyta Khanhanov. Source: Media Initiative for Human Rights (MIHR).
Ukraine calls on Red Cross to help return bodies of teens allegedly killed by Russians

Ukraine’s human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to assist in returning the bodies of two teenagers reportedly tortured and killed by Russian forces in occupied Berdiansk last summer. 

This comes after the families of the killed boys, Tihran Ohannisian and Mykyta Khanhanov, complained that Russian occupiers were planning a secret burial of their bodies, without giving any details of when and where to their relatives.

Dmytro Lubinets made the appeal in a social media post, citing international humanitarian law and Geneva Conventions that obligate parties in a war to facilitate the return of remains when requested by relatives or opposing parties. 

Lubinets emphasized the ICRC’s unique position as the only international organization with access to Ukraine’s occupied territories, stating it bears responsibility for body repatriation and resolving such situations. 

“Russia’s impunity and the inaction of responsible international organizations led to the fact that the occupiers not only did not release the boys from the occupation but also, contrary to all norms, killed them! And now they are not allowed to bury them with dignity,” Lubinets wrote.

What happened to teenagers?

In 2023, Russian occupiers in Berdiansk reportedly killed two Ukrainian teenagers from Berdiansk, Tihran Ohannisian and Mykyta Khanhanov, accusing them of being partisans. 

Tihran, previously tortured to confess to damaging a railway, recorded and posted a final video before his death, saying, “…Two for sure. That’s it. It’s death, guys. Goodbye. Glory to Ukraine.” 

The occupation authorities claim the boys attacked soldiers, but human rights defenders doubt this narrative, suspecting it might be a setup.

The boys’ families have not seen their bodies after the incident, and later, they revealed that Russian occupiers are planning their secret burial.

Human rights organizations suspect extrajudicial execution, and the European Parliament has condemned the actions of the Russian forces involved.

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts