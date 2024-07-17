Eng
NATO names its first senior representative to Ukraine

Patrick Turner previously held high-ranking positions within NATO and the UK civil service.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
17/07/2024
1 minute read
Patrick Turner, Photo: nato.int
NATO announced the appointment of Patrick Turner as its first Senior Representative to the country. Turner, a British national with extensive experience in NATO’s leadership, will take up his position in Kyiv this September.

This new position was established following the NATO Washington Summit on 9-11 July, as part of a series of measures to deepen NATO’s organizational support for Ukraine. Other initiatives include:

  • Creation of a structure to coordinate military aid (NSATU)
  • A commitment to provide a minimum of €40 billion in aid to Kyiv over the next year, distributed among member countries
  • Establishment of a joint competence center (JATEC) with Ukraine.

As the Alliance’s point person in Kyiv, Turner will wear multiple hats. He’ll lead NATO’s in-country representation, serve as the primary liaison with Ukrainian authorities, and provide crucial on-the-ground assessments to inform NATO’s decision-making processes. 

He previously served as NATO Assistant Secretary General for Operations and as Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, as well as in a range of senior civil service positions for the United Kingdom.

