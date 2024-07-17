788 Ukrainian marines are reported missing in action in Krynky, a village on the occupied east bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson region. An additional 262 fallen Ukrainian troops were evacuated and buried.

This information, covering the period from October 2023 to June 2024, was obtained by Slidstvo.Info from the National Police, though official confirmation is pending.

Marines have stated that Russian forces do not take prisoners in Krynky, yet some names from this area have appeared on prisoner exchange lists.

The Krynky bridgehead, established during Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive, was seen as a potential launch point for further operations to liberate southern Ukraine. Despite repeated Russian claims of its destruction, the position has been held by Ukrainian forces since autumn 2023.

Recent reports from Suspilne and Ukrainska Pravda, citing military sources, suggest that Ukrainian troops withdrew from Krynky several weeks ago due to the village’s complete destruction. The Ukrainian General Staff has not officially commented on this withdrawal.

As of 17 July, the military only reported one unsuccessful Russian attack near Kozachi Lageri, another Ukrainian bridgehead on Dnipro’s east bank.

