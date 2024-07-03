Reuters: NATO allies commit to € 40bn support for Ukraine in 2025

NATO member states have reached an agreement on a €40 billion aid package for Ukraine in 2025, according to two Western diplomats cited by Reuters. The decision is expected to be formally approved at the NATO summit in Washington, 9-11 July.

The ongoing war in Ukraine is set to be a focal point at the upcoming NATO summit. As Kyiv intensifies its efforts to secure a formal invitation to join the alliance, NATO members are deliberating over key phrases such as “bridge to NATO” or “irreversible path” to describe Ukraine’s potential accession process.

While falling short of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s call for multi-year commitments of at least €40 billion annually, allies agreed to review contributions at future summits. They also plan to prepare two reports in 2025 detailing each country’s support to Ukraine.

According to media reports, the Washington summit will also introduce NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), a new structure coordinating long-term assistance to Ukraine. Discussions are underway about appointing a special NATO representative in Kyiv to oversee weapons supplies and training coordination for Ukrainian forces.

