Yonhap: South Korea’s arms supply for Ukraine is legal, unlike North Korea’s aid to Russia, says Stoltenberg

Following a strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea, South Korea is considering supplying weapons to Ukraine. NATO’s Jens Stoltenberg supports this move, highlighting the legality of aiding Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s illegal invasion.
byOlena Mukhina
30/06/2024
2 minute read
stoltenberg ukraine's right self-defense includes striking military targets inside russia nato secretary general jens x/twitter
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Jens Stoltenberg via X/Twitter
Yonhap: South Korea’s arms supply for Ukraine is legal, unlike North Korea’s aid to Russia, says Stoltenberg

South Korea’s potential arms support for Ukraine should not be equated with North Korea’s suspected munitions delivery to Russia, as Russia’s invasion is illegal, stated NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as per the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

On 20 June, South Korea strongly condemned a strategic partnership agreement signed by the leaders of Russia and North Korea, stating that it violates United Nations sanctions. In response, Seoul’s presidential office said it would review the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Cooperation between two dictatorships could potentially lead to a conflict between Seoul and Pyongyang, which could decrease Ukraine’s support, as it happened after Hamas attacked Israel in 2023.

Stoltenberg said NATO would welcomeany major supportfrom South Korea to Ukraine, adding that North Korean threats and the war in Ukraine show that ensuring security is not bound by region.

“We should not have some kind of moral equivalence between North Korea’s support to Russia and potential support from South Korea to Ukraine because this is war aggression.

Russia has violated law, attacked a neighbor, so support to Russia’s illegal war is illegal. Support for Ukraine defending itself is legal. It is enshrined in the UN Charter, Stoltenberg claimed.

Earlier, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin warned South Korea it would be makinga big mistakeif it sent weapons to Ukraine. 

South Korean media: North Korea might send military construction and engineering forces to occupied Donetsk in July

Meanwhile, a South Korean TV channel reported that North Korea may deploy large-scale military engineering forces to the occupied Donetsk Oblast as early as July 2024. The channel cites a South Korean government official as its source.

