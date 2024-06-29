Eng
Mirror: Russian POW camps feed Ukrainian soldiers dog food and torture them until they lose consciousness

byOlena Mukhina
29/06/2024
Ukrainian POWs
A Ukrainian POWs exchange on 31 January 2024. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskyy Official
Horrific acts of torture have been reported from POW camps in Russia, where captured Ukrainian soldiers are fed dog food and suffer sickening cruelty, according to Mirror.

Russian authorities have for a long time halted prisoner swaps with Ukraine. Those who have returned from Russian captivity recalled repeated beatings to the point of losing consciousness and being given leftover dog food with dog hair in it.

Moreover, the bodies of soldiers who died in Russian prisons are returned to Ukraine with signs of torture.

Ukrainian Oleksandr ‘Sasha’ Hrytsiuk died in Russian captivity, allegedly due to tuberculosis. His body was only recognizable by a tattoo. His wife, Oksana, said he weighed less than 50 kilograms, while before captivity, he weighed 110 kg and was physically healthy.

“What was left of him were just bones and skin. His head was all bruised, his nose was crooked, and his index fingers had no nails. Whether they were ripped out or smashed, I do not know,” she said.

Fellow inmate Oleksii Kretsu revealed he had witnessed the torture of two prisoners whose genitals were stunned. He said guards beat out his teeth. Machine gunners or snipers were subjected to especially brutal torture acts.

Read more: 

