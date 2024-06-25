Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US urges Ukraine to strengthen prosecution and conviction of human traffickers, report says

The US State Department’s 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report on Ukraine emphasizes the need for vigorous prosecution and conviction of human traffickers and complicit officials to combat the persistent issue of human trafficking in Ukraine, especially exacerbated after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
byVira Kravchuk
25/06/2024
3 minute read
Human trafficking. Illustrative photo.
Human trafficking. Illustrative photo. Source: Deposit photos
US urges Ukraine to strengthen prosecution and conviction of human traffickers, report says

The Government of Ukraine made “significant efforts” to combat human trafficking but still falls short of fully meeting minimum standards for its elimination, according to the 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report on Ukraine by the US State Department.

Russia’s war against Ukraine forced 6.4 million Ukrainians, particularly women and children, to flee their homes and move abroad; 3.4 million people were internally displaced, with both groups becoming more vulnerable to human trafficking. Traffickers employ tactics such as confiscating identity documents and exploiting victims under the guise of providing jobs or housing. 

Developments in combating human trafficking in Ukraine

 Ukraine adopted a new National Action Plan for 2023-2025, resuming labor inspections that identified potential trafficking cases. It also cooperated with European partners on anti-trafficking investigations despite limited resources due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to the 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report.

 Authorities also investigated, prosecuted, and convicted more traffickers compared to previous years and created a specialized anti-human trafficking prosecution unit.

Shortcomings in combating human trafficking in Ukraine

Ukrainian judges continued to issue lenient sentences for most convicted traffickers, with many not receiving prison time.  For the seventh consecutive year, the government failed to secure any convictions of officials complicit in trafficking crimes despite ongoing investigations and “persistent concerns of corruption fostering impunity.”

The government did not identify any foreign national trafficking victims, with children from Ukrainian care institutions evacuated from war zones being at higher risk of trafficking. 

Recommendations to improve anti-trafficking efforts

  • Identify and certify the official status of more victims to ensure they are afforded their rights under the trafficking law and modify the procedure for granting victim status to lessen the burden on victims to self-identify and divulge sensitive information. 
  • Vigorously investigate, prosecute, and convict traffickers and complicit officials
  • Increase efforts to identify and protect trafficking victims among highly vulnerable populations, such as Internally displaced people (IDPs), refugees, unaccompanied and separated children, children evacuated from care institutions, undocumented persons, persons with disabilities, migrant workers, women in commercial sex, and Ukrainian citizens whom Russia has forcibly deported to its territory or transferred inside Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine. 
  • Increase training for law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and judges on investigating and prosecuting human trafficking cases.
  • Establish and fill a dedicated national coordinator position to lead national efforts to coordinate and implement anti-trafficking policies. 
  • Continue government funding for anti-trafficking efforts, particularly funding for local communities. 
  • Increase the availability of trafficking-specific services in existing shelters 
  • Enforce strong regulations and oversight of labor recruitment companies by eliminating recruitment fees charged to migrant workers and holding fraudulent labor recruiters criminally accountable.

Ukrainian refugees also face the risk of forced labor in various sectors, including domestic work, childcare, cleaning, hospitality, and agriculture throughout Europe. 

The reasons that prevent Ukrainians from reporting trafficking crimes across Europe include language barriers, fear of reporting to foreign authorities, and lack of awareness of available resources.

Spanish authorities have recently dismantled a criminal group accused of sexually exploiting Ukrainian women, with 42 victims being freed during the operation. The group was operating in Málaga and other cities, where Ukrainian women, particularly those fleeing the war, were coerced into prostitution under false promises of legitimate jobs in Spain. The criminal organization, which included both Spanish and Ukrainian nationals, controlled the victims through threats, surveillance, and control of their earnings.

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!