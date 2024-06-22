Eng
Russian missile strike hits Ukraine’s only oil and gas university

Naftogaz Group, Ukraine’s state-owned oil and gas company, has pledged to finance the restoration of Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas
byAlya Shandra
22/06/2024
2 minute read
ivano frankivsk oil gas university Russian strike
The Ivano-Frankivsk Oil and Gas University before Russia hit it with a missile. Photo from its website
A Russian missile attack on 22 June 2024 severely damaged the Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas, a key institution for Ukraine’s energy sector.

The attack on the university underscores Russia’s continued targeting of educational and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, despite international condemnation of such actions as potential war crimes.

Ukraine university Russian missile ivano frankivsk result Nafogaz
The Oil and Gas University in Ivano-Frankivsk after a Russian missile attack on 22 June. Photo: Ihor Zinkevych

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsynkiv reported that 14 buildings of the university were damaged, along with over 1,000 square meters of roofing, a kindergarten, and a lyceum. “Unfortunately, our Oil and Gas University has been damaged,” Martsynkiv said, adding that the losses would be compensated.

The university, Ukraine’s only higher education institution specializing in oil and gas studies, sustained extensive damage. According to preliminary assessments, the attack damaged 14 buildings, 815 windows, 25 entrance doors, and about 1,160 square meters of roofing.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of Naftogaz Group, announced that the company would finance the restoration work. “The educational institution that became a target during the shelling tonight is exclusively a civilian object. It trains specialists for our oil and gas industry, so we cannot stand aside,” Chernyshov stated.

University Rector Ihor Chudyk expressed gratitude for Naftogaz Group’s support: “I am grateful to Naftogaz Group for their prompt support and concern for our misfortune. Several buildings of our university are partially destroyed. All the extent of the destruction is currently being assessed by specialists. We have a common enemy, but we will definitely cope together.”

The attack on the university was part of a larger Russian assault on energy infrastructure across southern and western Ukraine that night. Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia employed a total of 16 missiles and 13 drones in the attack. Ukrainian forces successfully intercepted 7 out of 10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 1 out of 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles, and all 4 Kalibr missiles and 13 drones.

In addition to the university, other targets included energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where two power engineers were injured, and Lviv Oblast, where a critical energy infrastructure facility was struck. The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command reported that Poland activated its fighter jets in response to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

