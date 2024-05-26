Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Musk: SpaceX allocates “significant resources” to combat Russian attempts to jam Starlink in Ukraine

Elon Musk asserted that Russian forces successfully disabled every communication system in Ukraine, except Starlink, which continues to operate despite Russian interference efforts.
byVira Kravchuk
26/05/2024
1 minute read
Starlink
Ukrainian serviceman installs Starlink. Credit: Armed Forces of Ukraine
Musk: SpaceX allocates “significant resources” to combat Russian attempts to jam Starlink in Ukraine

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, the company that operates the Starlink satellite communication system, claimed that  SpaceX dedicates “significant resources” to counter Russian efforts to jam Starlink terminals on the frontlines in Ukraine.

Ukraine has used Starlink for effective communication during military operations since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, while Musk is accused of deliberately blocking Starlink coverage during Ukraine’s first attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea in 2022. 

Musk’s statement came in response to a user’s post highlighting that despite Russian attempts to disrupt its communication, Starlink performs better than similar technologies at the frontline.

“They [Russians] have succeeded in shutting down every communications system, except Starlink,” Musk wrote on X.

The American billionaire emphasized that SpaceX is investing heavily in combating these Russian interference efforts.

At the beginning of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv in May 2024, Ukrainian Starlink systems stopped working because of  Russian electronic interference, making it difficult  for Ukrainian forces to monitor the Russian advances. 

In March, Western media reported that Russian forces may be using Starlink terminals in Ukraine despite US sanctions.  It is believed that Russian crowdfunders acquired Starlink technology via third-party countries, particularly Arab nations.

In May, the Pentagon and SpaceX collaborated to block unauthorized Russian use of Starlink internet terminals in Ukraine. 

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!