Musk: SpaceX allocates “significant resources” to combat Russian attempts to jam Starlink in Ukraine

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, the company that operates the Starlink satellite communication system, claimed that SpaceX dedicates “significant resources” to counter Russian efforts to jam Starlink terminals on the frontlines in Ukraine.

Ukraine has used Starlink for effective communication during military operations since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, while Musk is accused of deliberately blocking Starlink coverage during Ukraine’s first attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea in 2022.

Musk’s statement came in response to a user’s post highlighting that despite Russian attempts to disrupt its communication, Starlink performs better than similar technologies at the frontline.

“They [Russians] have succeeded in shutting down every communications system, except Starlink,” Musk wrote on X.

The American billionaire emphasized that SpaceX is investing heavily in combating these Russian interference efforts.

SpaceX is spending significant resources combating Russian jamming efforts. This is a tough problem.



At the beginning of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv in May 2024, Ukrainian Starlink systems stopped working because of Russian electronic interference, making it difficult for Ukrainian forces to monitor the Russian advances.

In March, Western media reported that Russian forces may be using Starlink terminals in Ukraine despite US sanctions. It is believed that Russian crowdfunders acquired Starlink technology via third-party countries, particularly Arab nations.

In May, the Pentagon and SpaceX collaborated to block unauthorized Russian use of Starlink internet terminals in Ukraine.

