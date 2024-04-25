Eng
Of the 10 civilians wounded, three women and four men suffered shrapnel and blast injuries.
25/04/2024
Balakliya train station, 25 April 2022. Photo by Oleh Syniehubov
Russian missile strike targets Balakliya train station, wounding ten

In yet another cruel attack on civilian infrastructure, Russian forces fired a missile that struck the railway station in the town of Balakliya in Kharkiv Oblast on Tuesday, wounding 10 civilian people.

The strike occurred in the late afternoon as an electric commuter train was stopped at the Balakliya station, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv region military administration. The missile impacted just 50 feet (15 meters) away from the passenger train, damaging the rail cars.

Disturbing photos circulated by Ukrainian authorities show the twisted wreckage of the train with shattered windows and debris scattered about the platform area. Rail tracks were also damaged in the blast.

Of the 10 civilians wounded, three women aged 37, 47 and 60 as well as four men aged 39, 49, 49 and 62 suffered shrapnel and blast injuries, authorities said. All of the wounded were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. Two additional civilians were later reported injured, bringing the total to 10.

