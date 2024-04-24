UK sends largest fire and rescue aid convoy to Ukraine

The UK has sent the largest convoy of fire and rescue equipment to Ukraine since 2022 The Telegraph reports that the convoy of fire and rescue vehicles has already left the UK.

According to Home Office minister Chris Philp, the 33 vehicles, including 20 fire engines, are carrying over 2,800 pieces of vital equipment such as ladders, boats, and breathing kits to aid Ukraine’s “heroic firefighters.”

The convoy, which the UK Home Office funds, includes more than 100 volunteers from 15 fire services that donated equipment, as well as the Fire Aid organization.

“Putin is intentionally targeting civilians and civilian buildings in Ukraine, leading to unprecedented demands on the fire and rescue services that respond to these attacks.”

He argues that Ukraine’s ability to respond despite significant personnel and equipment losses “is staggering.”

The report states that since the war began in 2022, 396 fire stations and almost 1,700 fire vehicles have been destroyed, with 91 firefighters killed, 349 injured, and five held captive in Russia. “Ukraine must win this war and we must never waver in our support for them,” Philp said.

Mark Hardingham, the National Fire Chiefs Council chairman, said: “The convoy demonstrates the very best of UK fire and rescue services.”

Russian troops often launch double attacks, with the second when rescues are working on the site of the previous one. This often results in multiple injuries and the deaths of emergency service workers.

Read also: