Consequences of reshuffle in Ukraine’s military command and Putin’s big interview

In the first episode of Ukraine Talks, a weekly podcast by Euromaidan Press, two Kyiv-based journalists, Ivan Verstyuk and Serge Havrylets, discussed the implications of the dismissal of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the possible confiscation of frozen Russian assets in the West.

Ivan Verstyuk is a journalist and analyst in Kyiv, Ukraine. Formerly an editor at the Kyiv Post and New Voice of Ukraine, he has 20 years of experience in media. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ivan has been commenting on war developments for BBC and several Ukrainian publications. He authored a book about Ukraine and its fight – “Changes Outside My Windows” (in Ukrainian), published by Yakaboo in 2022.

Serge Havrylets is a Kyiv-based journalist with Euromaidan Press and a screenwriter. His pitch-winning script for the Ukrainian film “Brass Band” was set to become a movie in 2022, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine put the film on hold. Serge covers political life in Ukraine and abroad and the Russo-Ukrainian war.

