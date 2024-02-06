Eng
Russian intelligence-gathering sonar found on Lithuanian coast

Russian hydroacoustic sonar device was discovered on the Curonian Spit in Lithuania.
byIryna Voichuk
06/02/2024
1 minute read
Russian hydroacoustic sonar
Russian hydroacoustic sonar. Credit: Lithuanian Armed Forces
On 3 February, a Russian hydroacoustic sonar device designed for the detection and localization of submarines was discovered on the Curonian Spit in Lithuania, the Lithuanian Armed Forces reported on 6 February.

The device, bearing Russian inscriptions, was identified by naval experts as a hydroacoustic sonar of Russian manufacture, utilized for gathering intelligence and determining the positions of underwater submarines. A public member found it on 3 February and then alerted the Naval Forces.

The sonar, no longer in operation, is currently stored at a Naval warehouse. Military officials explained that the device uses hydroacoustic sensors to detect the movement and passage of large underwater objects nearby.

According to military sources, similar Russian hydroacoustic sonar devices were discovered in 2021 in the Baltic Sea near the Lithuanian coast and in the Atlantic Ocean near the southern coasts of Great Britain and Ireland.

The discovery comes in the wake of a February report last year from Norwegian intelligence, indicating that for the first time in 30 years, Russia began deploying ships armed with tactical nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea.

