Nepal demands Russia return Nepalis recruited to Russian ranks

Nepal has requested that Russia return hundreds of Nepali nationals recruited to fight in Ukraine and provide monetary compensation to the families of those killed, Nepal’s Foreign Minister, Prakash Saud, said in an interview with AP.

According to Nepal’s minister, the Russian military has recruited over 200 Nepali nationals to fight against Ukraine. At least 14 Nepalis have died in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Besides, five Nepalis who fought on behalf of the Russians are being held captive by the Ukrainian side.

“We have asked Russia to immediately stop the recruitment of Nepali nationals into Russia’s army, immediately return those who are already serving in the army, repatriate the bodies of those killed, and treat and return those who were wounded in the fighting,” Nepal’s Foreign Minister Prakash Saud said.

Russian law permits foreign nationals to enlist in its military after signing a one-year contract with Russian forces. Along with Nepalis, AP reported some Cubans have also been recruited.

Saud met with Russian officials at a conference in Uganda in January. “We have conveyed to them that our citizens are not allowed to be recruited into the army and to send them back immediately,” he said.

Ukraine is also said to have hired Nepalis as soldiers. Saud did not provide more details on this. Nepal recently banned citizens from traveling to Russia or Ukraine for jobs, as many were recruited into the Russian army.

Earlier, the British Intel reported that Russia recruits citizens of the neighboring countries, in particular from Armenia and Kazakhstan.

