Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Nepal demands Russia return Nepalis recruited to Russian ranks

According to Nepal’s minister, over 200 Nepalis were recruited by Russia to fight in Ukraine, despite laws prohibiting Nepalis from serving in foreign militaries. At least 14 Nepalis died in Russia’s war.
byMaria Tril
27/01/2024
2 minute read
nepal foreign minister asks russia to return recruits
Nepal’s Foreign Minister Prakash Saud. Credit: AP/File
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Nepal has requested that Russia return hundreds of Nepali nationals recruited to fight in Ukraine and provide monetary compensation to the families of those killed, Nepal’s Foreign Minister, Prakash Saud, said in an interview with AP.

According to Nepal’s minister, the Russian military has recruited over 200 Nepali nationals to fight against Ukraine. At least 14 Nepalis have died in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Besides, five Nepalis who fought on behalf of the Russians are being held captive by the Ukrainian side.

“We have asked Russia to immediately stop the recruitment of Nepali nationals into Russia’s army, immediately return those who are already serving in the army, repatriate the bodies of those killed, and treat and return those who were wounded in the fighting,” Nepal’s Foreign Minister Prakash Saud said.

Russian law permits foreign nationals to enlist in its military after signing a one-year contract with Russian forces. Along with Nepalis, AP reported some Cubans have also been recruited.

Saud met with Russian officials at a conference in Uganda in January. “We have conveyed to them that our citizens are not allowed to be recruited into the army and to send them back immediately,” he said.

Ukraine is also said to have hired Nepalis as soldiers. Saud did not provide more details on this. Nepal recently banned citizens from traveling to Russia or Ukraine for jobs, as many were recruited into the Russian army.

Earlier, the British Intel reported that Russia recruits citizens of the neighboring countries, in particular from Armenia and Kazakhstan.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0