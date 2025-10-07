Ukraine captures Indian fighting for Russia — he says Moscow swapped his drug sentence for a rifle

Ukrainian forces have captured an Indian citizen fighting for Russia, who says Moscow pulled him from prison and forced him into war with empty promises of freedom and cash. He says he didn’t want to stay in prison and hoped to escape once deployed to the front.

The case comes amid a broader effort by Russia to enlist Indian and other foreign citizens into its military during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. India, a Russian ally, continues to seek the repatriation of its citizens forced into Russian service.

Indian recruit captured on frontline

Fighters of Ukraine’s 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade reported they had taken prisoner a 22-year-old Indian national, Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein from Morbi in western India's Gujarat, who was serving in Russia’s 3rd Army Corps. The Brigade shared a video clip of an interview with him.

Majoti claims he had been studying at a Russian university when he was arrested on drug charges. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, but says he was offered a deal: serve one year under contract in the Russian army instead, after which he would allegedly be let go home.

In September, he underwent just 16 days of training. According to Majoti, it included basic handling of a rifle, grenade use, and shooting. He says the training ended there.

He was also promised money. First, he says, they offered 100,000 rubles, then half a million, and finally 1.5 million.

“They gave me nothing. They're all f*cking liars,” he said.

Surrender after just three days at the front

On 30 September, he was transferred to what he called the “green zone.” The next day, he was thrown into an assault operation. The unit moved 3 to 3.5 kilometers and was ordered to dig a blindage.

Majoti says he complained to his commander about pain in his legs and chest. After an argument, he says his radio was confiscated, and he was told to leave. A few kilometers later, he encountered a Ukrainian position.

He approached, laid down his weapon, and surrendered. He says he had no intention of fighting and had only spent three days on the front.