Ukraine captures Indian fighting for Russia — he says Moscow swapped his drug sentence for a rifle

Ukrainian forces have captured an Indian citizen fighting for Russia, who says Moscow pulled him from prison and forced him into war with empty promises of freedom and cash. He says he didn’t want to stay in prison and hoped to escape once deployed to the front.
Indian recruit captured on frontline
Fighters of Ukraine’s 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade reported they had taken prisoner a 22-year-old Indian national, Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein from Morbi in western India's Gujarat, who was serving in Russia’s 3rd Army Corps. The Brigade shared a video clip of an interview with him.
In September, he underwent just 16 days of training. According to Majoti, it included basic handling of a rifle, grenade use, and shooting. He says the training ended there.
He was also promised money. First, he says, they offered 100,000 rubles, then half a million, and finally 1.5 million.
“They gave me nothing. They're all f*cking liars,” he said.
Surrender after just three days at the front
On 30 September, he was transferred to what he called the “green zone.” The next day, he was thrown into an assault operation. The unit moved 3 to 3.5 kilometers and was ordered to dig a blindage.
Majoti says he complained to his commander about pain in his legs and chest. After an argument, he says his radio was confiscated, and he was told to leave. A few kilometers later, he encountered a Ukrainian position.
He approached, laid down his weapon, and surrendered. He says he had no intention of fighting and had only spent three days on the front.
"I don't want back to Russia," Majoti concluded.