Duda: Russo-Ukrainian war to dominate Davos discussions

Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine will be one of the key topics at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Poland’s head of state said it in a statement for the media after his meeting in the presidential palace with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on 15 January, according to Ukrinform.

“I think that, like last year, the Ukraine case will dominate. This is one of the most important topics today: that the war ends with Ukraine’s victory,” said Duda.

He emphasized that victory would entail carrying out President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace plan, which aims to reclaim all territories currently occupied by Russia and restore Ukraine’s sovereignty within internationally recognized borders.

Polish President Duda revealed that discussions regarding the Peace Formula occurred in Davos, involving national security and foreign policy advisors. Mieszko Pawłak, the head of the International Policy Bureau under the Polish President, participated in these talks.

Duda underscored the growing participation of countries in these meetings, considering it a positive sign. He highlighted that 17 additional countries have joined the initiative, contributing to ongoing efforts to find a resolution for the complex situation in Ukraine.

Duda’s Davos schedule includes his presence from 16 January to 18. On the evening of 16 January, he will participate in the inauguration of an exhibition spotlighting Russian war crimes in Ukraine. On the morning of 18 January, he is scheduled to attend a Ukrainian breakfast event.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine started a working visit to the Swiss Confederation on 15 January, where he will engage with the heads of both parliamentary chambers, meet with party leaders, hold discussions with the President of Switzerland, participate in the World Economic Forum, and conduct several bilateral meetings.

Ukraine’s peace formula was first proposed by Zelenskyy in November 2022. The plan outlines 10 key points, including:

Radiological and nuclear safety

Food security

Energy security

Release of all prisoners of war and deportees

Restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity

Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities

Justice and accountability

Preventing ecocide

Preventing escalation of the conflict

Confirmation of the war’s end.

Read also: