Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine receives $2.8 bl in October foreign aid

Such financial aid helps Ukraine pay for urgent budget needs like social protections, humanitarian aid, and salaries for employees in the education and healthcare sectors.
byMaria Tril
31/10/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s state budget received approximately $2.8 billion in external financing in October, Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance reported.

According to the Ministry, over 40% of the total assistance came in the form of grants that do not need to be repaid.

“The funds from the EU are the ninth tranche of a large-scale Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) program for 2023,” the Ministry of Finance said. “The total amount of funding under the MFA program reaches $19 billion , of which Ukraine has already received $16 billion.”

The European Union provided $1.6 billion in concessional financing to Ukraine in October. Additionally, the United States granted $1.15 billion. This US aid was part of the fifth round of supplementary funds allotted through the World Bank’s PEACE in Ukraine project. So far this year, Ukraine has gotten $10.9 billion in US grant assistance.

International funding helps Ukraine pay for urgent budget needs like social protections, humanitarian aid, and salaries for employees in the education and healthcare sectors. The Ministry of Finance said Ukraine has attracted about $35.4 billion in outside financing in the first 10 months of 2023.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts