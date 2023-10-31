Ukraine receives $2.8 bl in October foreign aid

Ukraine’s state budget received approximately $2.8 billion in external financing in October, Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance reported.

According to the Ministry, over 40% of the total assistance came in the form of grants that do not need to be repaid.

“The funds from the EU are the ninth tranche of a large-scale Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) program for 2023,” the Ministry of Finance said. “The total amount of funding under the MFA program reaches $19 billion , of which Ukraine has already received $16 billion.”

The European Union provided $1.6 billion in concessional financing to Ukraine in October. Additionally, the United States granted $1.15 billion. This US aid was part of the fifth round of supplementary funds allotted through the World Bank’s PEACE in Ukraine project. So far this year, Ukraine has gotten $10.9 billion in US grant assistance.

International funding helps Ukraine pay for urgent budget needs like social protections, humanitarian aid, and salaries for employees in the education and healthcare sectors. The Ministry of Finance said Ukraine has attracted about $35.4 billion in outside financing in the first 10 months of 2023.

