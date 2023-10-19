Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine and Romania strengthen defense ties with new memorandum

The signing of a new memorandum between Ukraine and Romania indicates a strengthening defense partnership, aiming for mutual technical advancement and collaboration in defense matters.
byYuri Zoria
19/10/2023
2 minute read
Left to right: Romanian Economy Minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea, Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu, Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin after signing the Memorandum of Understanding in Romania on 18 October 2023. Photo: mspu.gov.ua
Ukraine and Romania signed a Memorandum of Understanding to expand mutual military and technical cooperation between the two nations, the Ukrainian Strategic Industries Ministry reported.

“On 18 October 2023, as part of the visit of the government delegation of Romania, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin and Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism of Romania Ștefan-Radu Oprea signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The document addresses the support and expansion of mutual military-technical cooperation between Romania and Ukraine,” the Ministry says.

Furthermore, the Romanian side has shown unwavering support for the intensification and expansion of cooperation between the defense companies of the two countries. Oprea confirmed that Romania is eager and prepared to participate in reconstruction programs, pending a stable security environment, according to Ukrinform.

According to Kamyshin, increasing cooperation with the defense industries of Western countries is one of the key priorities in the development of Ukraine’s defense industry.

“We aim to fully integrate into the NATO security space as a reliable partner,” Kamyshin remarked, emphasizing Ukraine’s commitment to its defense priorities.

Ukrinform noted that in addition to the defense cooperation memorandum, it’s worth noting that during the joint meeting between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of Romania on 18 October, seven other documents were signed, cementing bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

