It’s not Ukraine fatigue, it’s fear: Nobel Peace Prize laureate on Western reluctance to help Ukraine win

As for your question about whether I feel fatigue from the war in Ukraine after speaking on the international stage for 1.5 years, I think it’s essential to clearly understand what we’re dealing with. If it were fatigue, then decisive steps should have been taken.

“It’s clear what’s needed to help Ukraine win quickly. We are still at the level of “let’s help Ukraine not lose.” There’s a huge difference between “let’s help Ukraine not lose” and “let’s help Ukraine win quickly.”

We can practically measure this difference in the types of weapons we receive, the speed of decisions, and the seriousness of sanctions. So, if the international community is fatigued from this situation, it needs to finally shift to the level of “let’s help Ukraine win quickly” and end this situation.

We’re dealing with something else. We’re dealing with fear. Fear of taking decisive actions. Because if Ukraine has to win, it means Russia has to lose. What will happen if Russia loses? What will happen to a 140-million nuclear state?

This lack of long-term strategy is keeping politicians from different countries from taking decisive steps. And I believe we’re dealing not with fatigue but with a lack of political leadership and historical responsibility,” Matviychuk said.