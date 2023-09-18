Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian shelling kills four, injures eight in two Ukraine’s oblasts

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have repeatedly shelled Ukraine’s Kherson and Donetsk oblasts, killing four civilians and wounding eight.
byIryna Voichuk
18/09/2023
1 minute read
Aftermath of Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast on 18 September. Credit: Prosecutor’s office of Donetsk Oblast
On the night of 18 September, Russians shelled Kherson with artillery, killing a 72-year-old civilian and wounding one more, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

In Kizomys, Kherson Oblast, Russian shelling killed one civilian and wounded one more. One woman was wounded in Olhivka, according to the Military Administration.

Russian troops attacked Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, with a drone, targeting a bus station and injuring four civilians. 

The occupiers targeted a crowded area, dropping explosives near the local bus station. The wounded are three men, aged 75, 56, and 73, and a 67-year-old woman,” head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In the morning, the Russian army shelled the town of Pivnichne near Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing a 56-year-old man and wounding a 61-year-old man, Prosecutor’s Office of Donetsk Oblast reported.

Ukrainian civilian killed by Russian shelling on 18 September in Donetsk Oblast. Credit: Prosecutor’s office of Donetsk Oblast

Later, Russian forces launched an air strike on a residential area of Avdiivka, destroying a private home and killing a local resident.

Aftermath of Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast on 18 September. Credit: Prosecutor’s office of Donetsk Oblast

“Due to the shelling of settlements, private houses were destroyed, and a car was damaged. Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document Russian war crimes against the civilian population of Donetsk Oblast,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

