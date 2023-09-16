Poland bans entry of Russia-registered cars

Poland will ban entry of passenger cars registered in Russia starting 17 September, PAP reported citing Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński.

“This ban at the Polish border will apply from tomorrow and come into force at midnight tonight,” Kamiński said.

Trucks with Russian registration are already banned from entering Poland, now the ban will also apply to passenger vehicles.

“A similar ban already covers Russian trucks. Now we are tightening it. No Russian car will enter Poland,” Polish Interior Minister emphasized.

Kaminski said that the new decree is another element of the sanctions imposed on Russia and its citizens in relation to the brutal invasion of Ukraine.

“It is due to the fact that the Russian state today constitutes a threat to international security,” Kamiński concluded.

Kaminski said the decision was made after the European Commission published guidelines on 8 September to ban imports of cars registered in Russia into the EU, PAP reported.

