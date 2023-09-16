Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Poland bans entry of Russia-registered cars

Poland will ban entry of passenger cars registered in Russia starting 17 September
byIryna Voichuk
16/09/2023
1 minute read
Credit: Freepik
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Poland will ban entry of passenger cars registered in Russia starting 17 September, PAP reported citing Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński.

“This ban at the Polish border will apply from tomorrow and come into force at midnight tonight,” Kamiński said.

Trucks with Russian registration are already banned from entering Poland, now the ban will also apply to passenger vehicles.

“A similar ban already covers Russian trucks. Now we are tightening it. No Russian car will enter Poland,” Polish Interior Minister emphasized.

Kaminski said that the new decree is another element of the sanctions imposed on Russia and its citizens in relation to the brutal invasion of Ukraine.

“It is due to the fact that the Russian state today constitutes a threat to international security,” Kamiński concluded.

Kaminski said the decision was made after the European Commission published guidelines on 8 September to ban imports of cars registered in Russia into the EU, PAP reported.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts