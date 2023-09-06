Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Germany announces new military aid for Ukraine

bySerge Havrylets
06/09/2023
1 minute read
Flakpanzer Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG). File photo: Flickr/Gunfire Museum Brasschaat Belgien
On 5 September, the German government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.

The package includes the following capabilities:

  • more than 10,000 shells for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns
  • a Beaver armored bridge paver
  • four border protection vehicles
  • 20,000 protective goggles,
  • 32 Zetros trucks,
  • four 8×8 HX81 tractors
  • four semi-trailers, etc.

The new package also includes over eight million rounds of ammunition and almost 27,000 rounds of 40-mm ammunition.

