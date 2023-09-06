Germany announces new military aid for Ukraine

On 5 September, the German government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.
The package includes the following capabilities:
- more than 10,000 shells for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns
- a Beaver armored bridge paver
- four border protection vehicles
- 20,000 protective goggles,
- 32 Zetros trucks,
- four 8×8 HX81 tractors
- four semi-trailers, etc.
The new package also includes over eight million rounds of ammunition and almost 27,000 rounds of 40-mm ammunition.
