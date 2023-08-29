Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Driver and passenger died, two children injured in Chernihiv Oblast mine blast

byOrysia Hrudka
29/08/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On Monday in a border community of Chernihiv Oblast a civilian car was engulfed in a fatal explosion, police reports. The driver and a passenger lost their lives, while two young children were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary findings suggest that the car detonated on a forest road, likely due to a mine.

The authorities have identified the driver as an employee of the Patrol Police Department in Chernihiv Oblast under the Patrol Police Department.

Upon receiving the report, an immediate response team from the patrol police, investigative-operational group, police explosive experts, and emergency services arrived at the scene.

The police are currently conducting an investigation at the scene to determine all the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts