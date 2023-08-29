Driver and passenger died, two children injured in Chernihiv Oblast mine blast

On Monday in a border community of Chernihiv Oblast a civilian car was engulfed in a fatal explosion, police reports. The driver and a passenger lost their lives, while two young children were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary findings suggest that the car detonated on a forest road, likely due to a mine.

The authorities have identified the driver as an employee of the Patrol Police Department in Chernihiv Oblast under the Patrol Police Department.

Upon receiving the report, an immediate response team from the patrol police, investigative-operational group, police explosive experts, and emergency services arrived at the scene.

The police are currently conducting an investigation at the scene to determine all the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.