Portugal joins training of Ukrainian crews on F-16s

President of the Republic of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa confirmed that Portugal is ready to participate in training Ukrainian pilots and engineers on F-16 fighter jets. He said it during the meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his working first visit to Kyiv, the press service of Ukraine’s Office of the President reported.

The meeting took place on Ukraine’s 32nd Independence Day. It was the first visit of the President of Portugal to Ukraine in 25 years.

On 23 August 2023, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa took part in the 3rd Crimea Platform Summit in Kyiv and, on the next day, participated in the Independence Day celebrations in St. Sophia Square.

During the negotiations, the two leaders focused on defense and security cooperation. The President of Ukraine informed his counterpart about the situation on the battlefield and the defense needs of Ukraine. They also discussed the supply of armored medical vehicles and demining equipment to Ukraine.

“Portugal is a member of our tank and aviation coalitions. Today, Portugal has confirmed its readiness to join the training of Ukrainian pilots and engineers on F-16 jets. I thank you, Mr. President, for these very important manifestations of support for our state, our people, and our Ukrainian independence,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa stressed that his country has never recognized the annexation of Crimea and supports Ukraine at all levels and will do so as long as necessary to achieve peace, as the consequences of the current war affect many people worldwide. He also stated that Portugal is taking part in reconstructing cities destroyed by Russia and assured that Portuguese companies will intensify their work in Ukraine.

In addition, the Presidents of Ukraine and Portugal discussed the initiatives for the Ukraine-Latin America and Ukraine-Africa Summits and the possible support of these initiatives from Portugal.