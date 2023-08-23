Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine to receive NASAMS air defense systems from Lithuania in September 2023

byOlena Mukhina
23/08/2023
Russian missiles American NASAMS
A NASAMS air defense system. File photo: Industry Handout
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has announced that Vilnius will send several NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine to help the country destroy Russian missiles.

The statement came on 23 August after Nausėda arrived in Kyiv to show his support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression and meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Lithuania’s President, Portugal’s President, Finland’s PM arrive in Kyiv

“Today in Kyiv I told my dear friend President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Lithuania will keep supporting Ukraine until victory. Lithuania will deliver NASAMS launchers to Ukraine next month,” he said on Twitter.

Zelenskyy, in turn, thanked Lithuania for its assistance.

“Always a pleasure to welcome Gitanas Nauseda in Kyiv. I thanked Gitanas for Lithuania’s strong and lasting support for Ukraine. Military aid, the Peace Formula, grain exports, recovery, and other issues. We have a full understanding and readiness to work together,” he said.

