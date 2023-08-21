Sweden: no plans to send Gripen fighters to Ukraine

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has declared that his country requires the Gripen fighters for its own defense and has indicated that there are no current plans to transfer them to Ukraine.

According to a report by “European Truth” citing TV4, Kristersson emphasized, “Sweden is a geographically large country, and we must defend ourselves, especially considering our non-membership in NATO.”

Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Stockholm and Harpsund, where he engaged in extensive discussions with Prime Minister Kristersson. A joint declaration of intent was signed regarding the collaborative production and servicing of Swedish infantry combat vehicles CV-90.

An additional aspect of discussion, long advocated for by President Zelenskyy, was the acquisition of Western fighter jets. Kristersson mentioned, “It’s about striking a balance between what we can share with them and what we must possess ourselves. Currently, we are part of the so-called F-16 coalition, working with 14 countries to ensure that Ukraine gains aviation capabilities.”

Denmark and the Netherlands have jointly promised Ukraine a fleet of fighter jets. However, Kristersson clarified, “We are not in that situation. We will do everything to support them in the air, but as of now, there are no new commitments regarding the provision of Swedish aircraft to Ukraine.”

Earlier, Zelenskyy had announced that Ukrainian pilots had already begun familiarization training on Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighters, as agreed earlier this year.