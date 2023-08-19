Ukrainian pilots start F-16 training, defense minister announces

Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov has said that Ukrainian pilots have already started training on Western F-16 fighter jets, essential for the country to shoot down Russian drones and missiles.

The announcement came the day after Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra confirmed that the US approved the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine following the completion of pilots’ training.

According to the minister, Ukrainian engineers and technicians have also joined the six-month training program.

Reznikov has emphasized that the Ukrainian military will complete training when F-16 instructors confirm that pilots engineers, and technicians learn new skills and efficiently cooperate within teams.