First 3D-printed housing project underway in Irpin liberated from Russian troops in 2022

The city of Irpin, which was 70% destroyed during the Russian occupation in 2022, has begun to construct the first residential building using 3D technology in Ukraine, Oleksandr Markushyn, the city’s mayor, has announced.

“Today, I personally saw a programmer starting a 3D printer from a computer while it was ‘printing’ the walls of the future house,” the mayor says.

Markushyn has pointed out that a significant advantage of 3D construction is its speed: just in eight days, a 3D printer can build a 130 square meters frame of a house.

According to the mayor, this house is being constructed for the Berezov family. During the full-scale invasion, Russian forces destroyed their home with artillery shells. Yaroslav Berezov, who defended Ukraine, tragically lost his life on the frontlines near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast six months later the occupation. His wife, Natalia, and two daughters have been left without their father and husband.