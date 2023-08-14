Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Acting Ukrainian ambassador died in Armenia

Charge d’Affaires of Ukraine Oleksandr Senchenko died in Armenia on 13 August. Senchenko was heading the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the country, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported.

On 13 August, Armenian media reported that a Ukrainian drowned in Lake Sevan, presumably identified as the Charge d’Affaires of Ukraine in Armenia, Oleksandr Senchenko.

On 14 August, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed Senchenko’s death.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine deeply regrets the tragic death on 13 August 2023 of an experienced and highly qualified diplomat, Charge d’Affaires of Ukraine to the Republic of Armenia Oleksandr Senchenko.”

“Oleksandr Senchenko started his career at the MFA in 2003. Throughout his diplomatic career, he held various positions in the Ministry’s apparatus in the First Territorial Directorate, the Department of Euro-Atlantic Cooperation and New Challenges, the Department of the Minister’s Secretariat and the Sixth Territorial Directorate, as well as long-term assignments to Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions in the Russian Federation, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its website.