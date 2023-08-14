Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Acting Ukrainian ambassador died in Armenia

byIryna Voichuk
14/08/2023
1 minute read
Oleksandr Senchenko. Credit: Embassy of Ukraine to Armenia
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Charge d’Affaires of Ukraine Oleksandr Senchenko died in Armenia on 13 August. Senchenko was heading the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the country, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported.

On 13 August, Armenian media reported that a Ukrainian drowned in Lake Sevan, presumably identified as the Charge d’Affaires of Ukraine in Armenia, Oleksandr Senchenko.

On 14 August, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed Senchenko’s death.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine deeply regrets the tragic death on 13 August 2023 of an experienced and highly qualified diplomat, Charge d’Affaires of Ukraine to the Republic of Armenia Oleksandr Senchenko.”

“Oleksandr Senchenko started his career at the MFA in 2003. Throughout his diplomatic career, he held various positions in the Ministry’s apparatus in the First Territorial Directorate, the Department of Euro-Atlantic Cooperation and New Challenges, the Department of the Minister’s Secretariat and the Sixth Territorial Directorate, as well as long-term assignments to Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions in the Russian Federation, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its website.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts