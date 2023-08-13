Ukraine’s Head of Border Guard and Intelligence Deputy Head installed a border sign on Snake Island, paying tribute to fallen defenders

Ukraine’s head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhiy Deyneko, and deputy head of Ukraine’s deputy head of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Dmytro Yusov, installed a border sign on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, paying tribute to fallen defenders.

Russian occupiers destroyed the previous border sign on Zmiyinyi island.

“Today, a border sign has been installed on Zmiyinyi Island. Historical justice was restored by the servicemen of the State Border Service with the full support of the servicemen of the Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense. The next border sign will be installed in our Ukrainian Crimea after its liberation by the Defense Forces of Ukraine,” Deyneko said in a video.

Together with Dmytro Usov and the boys, they paid tribute to all those who liberated Zmiyinyi.

“We remember all those who liberated Zmiyinyi and who are liberating every piece of our land,” said deputy head of Ukraine’s Intelligence Dmytro Yusov.

Russian forces occupied Ukraine’s Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the Black Sea on 24 February 2022, at the beginning of the invasion. Ukrainian forces liberated the island on 30 June 2022. It has an area of only 20 hectares and is located 35 km from the Ukrainian coast.