In the Tavria sector (southern Ukraine), the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed six Russian ammunition depots, according to the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Ukrainian Troops, Oleksandr Tarnavsky.

Within the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian Army also destroyed 21 pieces of Russian military equipment, with Russian losses in killed and wounded amounting to almost two companies, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said.

“The artillery units of the Tavria Defense Forces completed 1344 firing missions during the day,” Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said.

Over the last day, the Ukrainian Army destroyed three Russian armored personnel carriers, ten artillery systems and mortars, two unmanned aerial vehicles, four military vehicles and two units of special equipment, according to Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

According to the commander, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions in the Tavria sector 21 times over the past day and shelled Ukrainian positions 608 times.

