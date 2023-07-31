Ukraine signs deal with Turkish drone maker Baykar to build repair center

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has signed an agreement with Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar Makina to construct a service center in Ukraine for the maintenance and repair of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The deal advances a framework agreement on high-tech cooperation signed between the governments of Ukraine and Türkiye in January 2023. Establishing the repair facility will strengthen defense ties between the two nations, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry informed.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Kostiantyn Vashchenko said the project will bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities and bring victory closer. He thanked Türkiye for its powerful aid amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“We are moving forward, and we need to create our base in Ukraine to service drones. This joint project will lay the foundation of our systemic work and create jobs in Ukraine. We have reached an agreement, the center will be established in the near future,” he said.



Vashchenko added Ukraine’s defense policy now focuses on expanding its capabilities to repair all military equipment, including armored vehicles and other weapons. He said Ukraine understands the need to develop infrastructure, train personnel, and fully utilize resources to maintain defense readiness even after victory.

In June 2023, the Turkish company Baykar received permits from the Ukrainian authorities to produce Bayraktar TB2 and Acinci drones in Ukraine. The construction of the plant began. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the drones that will be produced at the plant in Ukraine will be equipped with Ukrainian-made engines.