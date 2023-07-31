Raised draft age highlights Russia’s inability to shield public – UK intel

Russia increased the maximum age of liability for conscription from 27 to 30, while retaining the current lower limit at 18. And senior officers can now be mobilized up to 70, UK Intelligence reports.

According to British intelligence, extra draftees free up professional and mobilized soldiers from other duties inside Russia. But the increased chance of being compelled to fight shows Russia failed to insulate its population from the war:

“The Russian authorities are prioritizing amending legislation to allow more men to be rapidly drafted into the military. In mid-July 2023, the State Duma increased the maximum age of liability for conscription from 27 to 30 while retaining the current lower limit at 18.

While conscripts are not currency deployed in Ukraine, extra draftees free-up professional and mobilized soldiers from other duties inside Russia.

On 24 July 2023, President Putin signed a bill that will gradually increase the upper age limit for those liable for call up as reservists, with senior officers can now be mobilized up to 70. Reservists made up the Autumn 2022’ partial mobilization’ and could provide a more immediate boost to the number available to fight in Ukraine.

The increased chance of being compelled to fight, drone attacks on Moscow, exceptional level of domestic repression, and the recent Wagner mutiny combine to highlight the Russian state’s failure to insulate the population from the war,” the ministry tweeted.

