Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs a comprehensive air defense shield to overcome terror [video]

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized that Ukraine can only defeat Russian terror with a comprehensive air defense shield.

“Ukraine needs a full-fledged air shield – only then can we defeat Russian missile terror.

We have already demonstrated that we can intercept even those Russian missiles that the terrorists were particularly boasting about. Thanks to the help of our partners and the air defense systems provided to Ukraine, our sky defenders have saved thousands of lives.

But for our entire territory, for all our cities and communities, we need more air defense systems. The world must not get used to Russian terror – we need to defeat terror. And it’s possible!” Zelenskyy stated.