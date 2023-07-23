Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs a comprehensive air defense shield to overcome terror [video]

byOrysia Hrudka
23/07/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized that Ukraine can only defeat Russian terror with a comprehensive air defense shield.

“Ukraine needs a full-fledged air shield – only then can we defeat Russian missile terror.

We have already demonstrated that we can intercept even those Russian missiles that the terrorists were particularly boasting about. Thanks to the help of our partners and the air defense systems provided to Ukraine, our sky defenders have saved thousands of lives.

But for our entire territory, for all our cities and communities, we need more air defense systems. The world must not get used to Russian terror – we need to defeat terror. And it’s possible!” Zelenskyy stated.

In a post on Telegram, Zelenskyy shared a video showcasing the aftermath of Russian air strikes on Ukraine.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts