Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine invests “billions” in Domestic Military-Industrial Complex — Prime Minister

byBohdan Ben
09/09/2023
1 minute read
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal speaking at the Yalta European Strategy Forum in Kyiv on 9 September 2023. Photo: YES
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s Prime Minister said the Ukrainian government has already invested tens of billions of hryvnias ($1-2 billion) into its domestic military-industrial complex.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made this announcement during his address at the Yalta European Strategy event in Kyiv.

I will start by addressing what we have repeatedly discussed — the development of our military-industrial complex. The state’s investment in this sector can currently be estimated at tens of billions of hryvnias. In the future, undoubtedly, it will be hundreds of billions of hryvnias to develop, restore, and effectively empower our military tech,” he said.

Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine counts simultaneously on collaboration with international partners and localization of production to become self-sufficient in producing modern military equipment and ammunition.

The Prime Minister stated that while Ukraine has achieved much in developing its military-industrial complex during the last two years, more detailed information on this matter cannot be shared at the moment.

As was reported, the State Concern “Ukroboronprom,” recently reformed intro “Ukrainian Defense Industry,” has climbed 24 positions and now ranks 65th in the global list of arms manufacturers by revenue.

Also, Ukraine has already concluded agreements with the British BAE Systems and German Rheinmetall on starting production of military equipment in Ukraine. 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts