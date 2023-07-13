Russia uses antiquated armor as vehicle bombs in Ukraine – UK intel

In its 13 July intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry reports that Russian forces employ antiquated armored vehicles as vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) in Ukraine, potentially pioneered by Kadyrov’s Chechen units, causing large explosions and psychological impact despite doubts about their effectiveness.
Near Donetsk’s Mariinka, Russians reportedly loaded a T-54/55 with explosives and sent it towards Ukrainian positions. The tank hit a mine on its way and was finished off by the RPG grenade launcher
The ministry tweeted:
- “In June 2023, there have been several reports of Russian forces using antiquated armoured vehicles packed with several tonnes of explosives as vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs). The crew likely bail out of the vehicle after setting it on its course.”
- “Most Russian VBIED cases have been reported around Marinka, near Donetsk city, and started days after Chechen units reinforced the area: there is a realistic possibility that Chechen forces are pioneering the tactic.”
- “There is a heritage of Chechen fighters being skilled in IED use, dating back to the Chechen Wars from the 1990s. Chechens fighting for Ukraine were also reported to have made similar VBIEDs in January 2023.”
- “Most of Russia’s VBIEDs have almost certainly detonated before they reached their target through a combination of anti-tank mines and direct fire, bringing into question the viability of the capability. However, these VBIEDs cause extremely large explosions, which are still likely to have a psychological effect on defending forces.”
Ukrainian FPV kamikaze drone destroying a Russian tank filled with explosives
Russians sent this tank towards Ukrainian positions, but it either stalled or was disabled by a mine
