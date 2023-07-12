Russo Ukrainian War. Day 504: NATO announces a security package for Ukraine

In addition, over the past day, on July 10, the Air Force destroyed an enemy helicopter (type to be specified), three attack UAVs of the Lancet type and four operational-tactical reconnaissance drones.”

As a result of successful combat operations in the area of responsibility of the “South” air command, the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defence of other components of the Defence Forces, destroyed 26 attack UAV s and one reconnaissance drone of the “Zala” type.

UAV attack on the night of July 11 , the Ukrainian General Staff reports. “On the night of July 11, 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from the south-eastern direction (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk) with Iranian-made attack drones of the “Shahed” type. A total of 28 kamikaze drones were involved.

During the current and past days, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out almost 30 group airstrikes against the enemy’s rear, military equipment, positions and accumulation of manpower.”

UAV attack on the night of July 12 , the Ukrainian General Staff reports. “On the night of July 12, 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from the north-eastern direction (Kursk) with Iranian-made Shahed-type attack drones. A total of 15 kamikaze drones were involved in the strike. 11 of them were destroyed in the areas of responsibility of the “Center” and “East” air commands.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence confirms assassination of Russian commander involved in attacks on Ukraine , Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Press service of the DIU . “Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has confirmed that Stanislav Rzhitskiy, the former commander of the Krasnodar submarine of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, involved in missile attacks on Ukraine, has been shot dead in the Russian city of Krasnodar. ”

In July 2022 Our Money.Lviv journalists shared an investigation which uncovered the names of commanders of submarines of the Russian Federation’s Black Sea division, including Captain 2nd rank Stanislav Rzhytsky, who commanded the Krasnodar submarine, according to the data from 2019-2021. Rzhytsky might have been involved in the Kalibr missile strike on Vinnytsia in July 2022, which killed at least 27 civilians.”

Commander involved in strikes on Ukraine shot dead in Russia , Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Russian RBC . “Stanislav Rzhytsky, deputy head of the department for mobilisation, was shot dead in the city of Krasnodar, Russia. […] Anonymous pro-Russian Telegram channels have reported that 42-year-old Stanislav Rzhytsky went for a run at eight o’clock in the morning. He was ambushed near the Olimp sports complex by an unknown person who shot Rzhytsky four times in the back and chest and then fled the scene. The victim died on the spot from his injuries.

In occupied Novooleksiivka, warehouse of Russian ammunition was destroyed, – Fedorov , Censor.net reports. “In the temporarily occupied Novooleksiivka of the Kherson region, a warehouse of enemy ammunition, which was located on a local elevator, was destroyed. This was reported by the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov .”

Russian general Tsokov was eliminated in Berdiansk, – Andriushchenko , Censor.net reports, citing Petro Andriushchenko , adviser to the mayor of Mariupol. “It is reported that today in the Berdiansk district, the Russian lieutenant-general Oleg Yuriyovych Tsokov was eliminated, the message reads.”

Hotel housing Russian military commanders destroyed in Berdiansk , Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the press service of the Berdiansk City Military Administration. “[There has been – ed.] a strike on the Duna hotel, where the military command of the occupiers was lodged. Reportedly, the building has essentially been razed to the ground, the debris is being removed. Ambulances were sent to the site of the strike. The military administration advises to wait for the official information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On July 10, 2 companies of occupants, 14 pieces of equipment and 7 warehouses were destroyed in Tavria direction , Censor.net reports, citing the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi . “Over the last day, the enemy attacked our positions 27 times and made 668 attacks. Artillery units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Tauride sector carried out 1418 firing missions over the last day. Enemy losses in killed and wounded amounted to almost two companies. 14 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed.

Based on its own array of geographical data, ISW has determined that since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive on 4 June, Ukrainian forces have reclaimed about 253 square kilometres of land. The review clarifies that Ukrainian data differ from ISW data due to different approaches to calculations. In comparison, since 1 January, Russian troops have captured a total of 282 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine’s army liberates almost as much territory in 5 weeks as Russians captured in 6 months – ISW , Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Institute for the Study of War . “Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) estimated that Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated as much territory in five weeks of counteroffensive as the Russians captured in half a year. According to the report, on 10 July, Russian ground communication lines and Bakhmut are under the fire control of the Ukrainian forces . […]

On July 11, Ukrainian Air Force launched 15 air strikes on the concentrations of troops, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 4 air strikes on the anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy.

[ Repression against citizens of Ukraine [is increasing] in Henichesk of the Kherson Oblast. According to the available information, getting “into the basement” has become many times easier, since local collaborators, wanting to serve themselves before the ROV, constantly slander citizens and conduct groundless inspections. The occupiers also threaten the local population that if they do not have a Russian passport, citizens will be forcibly deported to Siberia and all their property will be confiscated.]

The adversary continues to focus its main efforts on Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka axes, and heavy fighting continues. On July 11, there were 29 combat engagements.

On July 11, the enemy launched 65 airstrikes and 71 MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the attacks caused civilian casualties on top of the destroyed infrastructure.

On July 11, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed combat UAVs. A total of 28 kamikaze drones were used. As a result of successful combat operations, the Ukrainian air defence intercepted 26 combat UAVs. Also, the Ukrainian defenders intercepted 5 operational-tactical level reconnaissance UAVs of the enemy.

Last night, the Russian Federation launched yet another airstrike with Iranian Shahed combat UAVs in Ukraine. Information on the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being updated.

NATO summit adopts decision concerning Ukraine: package of three elements. Ukrainian pilots’ F-16 training to start in August. France will provide Ukraine with long-range missiles and has already started supplying SCALP missiles to Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Wednesday 12 July, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 235530 (+510)

Tanks – 4090 (+1)

Armoured combat vehicles – 7990 (+7)

Artillery systems – 4402 (+17)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 674 (+2)

Air defence means – 415 (+1)

Aircraft – 315 (+0)

Helicopters – 310 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 6978 (+12)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 3726 (+33)

Special equipment – 647 (+7)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 1271 (+0)

Belarusian officials claim Wagner mercenaries will train Belarusians to fight, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA with reference to the country’s Ministry of Defence. “After the arrival of representatives of the Wagner PMC and their dispersal at the training grounds for classes and mutual exchange of experience, special attention will be paid to the methods and means of warfare by the Armed Forces of Belarus.

The Ministry of Defence said that the training grounds of Belarus are completing the preparation and combat coordination of the next set of units of the Russian Armed Forces from the regional grouping of troops. The training grounds of the Armed Forces of Belarus are preparing to take another shift for the joint training of military personnel of Belarus and Russia. The previous rotation of the Russian regional grouping of troops, which took place more than a month ago, was successfully completed.

In the event of threats to the Union State, the units of the regional grouping of troops are ready to provide security and protection, the Russian Defence Ministry added.”

Increasing number of Russians surrender on Tavriia front, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Valerii Shershen, spokesman for the Joint Press Centre of the Tavriia Defence Forces. “Enemy losses of killed, wounded and captured [troops] are very significant… Over the past 24 hours, we recorded 19 surrenders [in the previous 24 hours there were 10 prisoners – ed.] This is the first time such a large number of prisoners has been recorded specifically in the summer and specifically during the Tavriia group’s offensive operations.

This is indicative of low morale and demotivation among enemy personnel. And, of course, that is a success on our side.”

Humanitarian

Expert: Russia’s “tricks” within grain deal fail, Ukrinform reports, citing Pavlo Lakiychuk, head of security projects at the Center for Global Studies, Strategy 21, on the air of Ukrainian Radio. “According to him, if Russia withdraws from the agreement, the transit of maritime traffic to Ukrainian ports should be guaranteed by the Turkish Navy or other states, which both the Turkish side and the UN are ready to involve in this operation. They may decide to use a peacekeeping contingent, for example, from NATO’s standing operational force in the Mediterranean, Lakiychuk stated.

In his opinion, the Turkish Navy is much more powerful than the Russian one. So, Ankara has every opportunity to ensure peace in the Black Sea while transporting Ukrainian grain to Africa and Asia. The Turkish Navy has become very strong over the past 30 years. Now, although Türkiye does not concentrate warships on a permanent basis in the Black Sea, they have a powerful navy that far exceeds the capabilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the expert said.

In his words, the main Turkish naval base is in Gölcük, in the Gulf of İzmir, almost near the Bosphorus. Ships from Gölcük can enter the Black Sea at any time, it will take an hour, 2-3 at most, and they will be there. […] On the other hand, the Turkish side controls the Black Sea straits based on the Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits. Here a lot depends on Türkiye if the UN or any other international organization decides to engage other countries’ navies to escort Black Sea Grain Initiative ships, the expert noted.

In his opinion, it is unlikely that Russians will dare to attack civilian vessels flying non-Ukrainian flags in neutral waters, as this would mean the conflict would spread to those players that Russia did not intend to face. If Türkiye provides guarantees for the grain corridor, it will be a tough step. Türkiye knows how to act tough, including against Russia, the expert emphasized. In this regard, he recalled the situation in Syria in 2018, when the Turkish military shot down a Russian bomber. It was a signal to Putin, and he understood it. […]

As reported, the grain agreement was signed in July last year with the participation of Ukraine, Türkiye, and the UN, as well as separately by Türkiye, the UN, and Russia. The agreement guarantees the safe passage of ships carrying Ukrainian grain. Its observance is ensured by the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which includes representatives of all parties. Russia threatens to withdraw from the grain deal if it fails to resume pumping ammonia through the Tolyatti-Odesa pipeline and partially lift restrictions on its exports.

Ukrainian government has stated that the Russian side is actually blocking the grain initiative. Russia openly sabotages ship inspections. This has reduced the grain corridor’s capacity to less than 20% of its potential. Russia confirmed its participation in the agreement at the end of May, extending it for 60 days, until July 17.”

Environmental

Russia needs to withdraw troops from Zaporizhzhia NPP – NATO Secretary General, Ukrinform reports. “Russia needs to withdraw its military forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP, its behaviour threatens the safety of the plant. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this to journalists before the start of the NATO Summit in Vilnius. On the situation in Zaporizhzhia (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – ed.) our message to Russia is that they need to withdraw their forces. Because the way they now behave in Zaporizhzhia is undermining the security of this biggest nuclear power plant in Europe, Stoltenberg commented on how NATO would respond in the event of a nuclear accident at the occupied ZNPP.

The NATO Secretary General also commented on Russia’s nuclear rhetoric, calling it dangerous and reckless. Russia must know that nuclear war can never be won and never been fought. NATO allies, of course, monitoring closely what Russia is doing. We condemn the announcement that Russia will deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus. We are monitoring closely what they are doing, he said.”

Legal

Bulgarian PM about cluster munitions for Ukraine: Success on battlefield more important than treaties, Ukrinform reports, citing Sky News. “Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said he did not want to delve into the issue of the United States providing cluster munitions to Ukraine, emphasizing that Kyiv’s successes on the battlefield are more important than the signed treaties. In particular, speaking about the US decision to provide Kyiv with cluster munitions, the Bulgarian Prime Minister noted that we’re in a full-fledged war.

So when you have a war the treaties are important, but it’s even more important to have success on the battlefield, Denkov emphasized. Denkov added that decisions on cluster munitions are politically sensitive but said he did not want to go “deeper into the topic”.

Bulgaria is one of 123 countries that have signed a convention banning the use of cluster munitions. As Ukrinform reported, on Friday, July 7, the United States announced it would supply Ukraine with cluster munitions to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a counteroffensive. The use of these weapons is controversial, primarily because a certain percentage of explosive devices do not detonate but remain on the ground and pose a serious threat to the population even many years after the end of hostilities. In this regard, Washington has assured that the percentage of munitions they transfer to Ukraine does not exceed 2.5%, compared to 30-40% of those used by Russian troops in Ukraine. The United States, Ukraine and Russia have not signed a treaty banning cluster munitions, the so-called Oslo Convention.”

Support

Ukrainian pilots’ F-16 training to start in August, officials say, Reuters reports. “A coalition of 11 nations will start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets in August in Denmark, and a training centre will be set up in Romania, officials said on Tuesday on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania. NATO members Denmark and the Netherlands have been leading international efforts to train pilots as well as support staff, maintain aircraft and ultimately enable the supply of F-16s to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Hopefully, we will be able to see results in the beginning of next year, Denmark’s acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen told reporters following a signing ceremony. So far, no countries have committed to sending F-16s to Ukraine, though Poland and Slovakia have supplied 27 MiG-29s to supplement Ukraine’s fleet of combat aircraft.”

France will provide Ukraine with long-range missiles, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing European Pravda, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement in Vilnius. “In a conversation with journalists, Macron announced the decision to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine without mentioning the name.

We have decided to provide Ukraine with new missiles that will allow it to attack deep [behind Russian lines – ed.]. They will be applied under our agreements, Macron said.»

France has already started supplying SCALP missiles to Ukraine, Censor.net reports, citing Reuters. “Paris received an assurance from Kyiv that the missile would not be launched on the territory of Russia. According to the interlocutor of the publication, it is about 50 SCALP missiles. A second source familiar with the situation said that some missiles have already been delivered to Ukraine.

SCALP missiles are similar to the British Storm Shadow, they have a range of about 250 kilometers.”

Germany confirms refusal to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Boris Pistorius on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius and Tagesspiegel. “German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has confirmed the German government’s refusal to supply Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles. […]

At the end of May, Ukraine requested the German government to provide it with Taurus cruise missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometres, but the position of the German authorities “remains reserved.”

Germany provides Ukraine with what is now priority – German Minister of Defence, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing European Pravda. “During the NATO summit in Vilnius, Pistorius said the new aid package comprises Ukraine’s main priorities: air defence, tanks, artillery. Thus, we make an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s ability to survive [in the war with Russia – ed.].

The Ministry of Defence stated that Kyiv will receive 2 launchers for the Patriot air defence system, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Leopard 1 tanks, and 1 Luna unmanned aerial vehicle system.

Earlier it was reported that Berlin’s new package of military assistance for Kyiv will include air defence, infantry fighting vehicles, shells and drones worth about €600 million. Meanwhile, dpa, citing its sources, reports that the cost of the package is even greater – almost €700 million.”

UK to provide Ukraine with ammo, vehicles and $65 mln for equipment repair, Reuters reports. “The British government said on Tuesday it will provide Ukraine with more than 70 combat and logistic vehicles, thousands of rounds of ammunition for Challenger 2 tanks, and a 50 million pound ($64.7 million) support package for equipment repair.

Britain also said that all Group of Seven (G7) members – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and United States – were expected to sign a new framework on Wednesday that would provide long-term, bilateral security commitments for Ukraine, that would be detailed in due course.”

Ukraine’s Delta system passes NATO tests and can integrate F-16s, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. “The Ukrainian combat control and information processing system Delta has successfully passed NATO tests, including for interoperability with F-16 fighter jets. […]

Four data exchange protocols were also tested, which indicate that most of the modern weapons Ukraine receives from Western partners work. The main protocol is the Link 16 network, which makes it possible to receive data in Delta from F-16 fighter jets, as Fedorov explained.

Delta enables soldiers to see the battlefield online, with the location of Russian forces. This is the only platform in Ukraine that pulls data from aerial reconnaissance, satellites, drones, the latest equipment, stationary cameras, radars, chatbots, etc. All this data allows for better planning of military operations.”

NATO summit adopts decision concerning Ukraine: package of three elements, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, at the press conference following the first day of the summit, as reported by a correspondent of European Pravda. “Today the allies adopted a package consisting of three elements, which will bring Ukraine closer to NATO. The first element is a new durable support program for Ukraine, which will make the transition from the Soviet to NATO standards in training and doctrines possible.

The second element is creating the new Ukraine-NATO council, which will be a forum for consulting and making decisions, where Ukraine and NATO members will meet as equals, Stoltenberg explained. The third element – we have confirmed that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and agreed to waive the Membership Action Plan. This will make Ukraine’s accession a one-step process instead of a two-step one. We have also made it that we will announce about the invitation of Ukraine to NATO, when the allies agree, and the conditions are fulfilled.

On 10 July, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, harshly criticised the discussions about Ukraine’s potential path towards NATO, having written: Uncertainty is weakness.”

Estonian Prime Minister on NATO’s decision: This is as much as we can now offer Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Estonian broadcaster ERR. “Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has said that she understands the disappointment of the Ukrainian side with the decisions of the Vilnius NATO summit, but stressed that this topic is taken very seriously in the Alliance. The Estonian prime minister noted that disputes over the wording of the declaration of the NATO summit in Vilnius show that our Allies are also very serious about these words, that they are not just words, but that they too must actually translate these words into action.

Of course, I also understand President Zelenskyy’s frustration, because he wants to live in peace, just as we who are in NATO live in peace. But this is how much we can offer now, she added. Kallas explained that Ukraine could not now become a member of the Alliance because of its [NATO’s] fear of going to war with Russia. What we can do to end this war is support Ukraine so that they can organise their own defence so that they can really push the Russians back into their territory – that’s what we can do, she added. […]

The decision of the Vilnius summit contains quite positive wording regarding Ukraine. In particular, the NATO summit agreed to remove the requirement for an action plan for membership on Ukraine’s way to the Alliance. At the same time, the Allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO when the conditions are met.”

EU to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Politico. “The EU’s foreign policy body, the European External Action Service (EEAS), has developed a draft plan to provide Ukraine with “security obligations” that provide for constant military support and cooperation. Proposals of the EU foreign ministry on “security guarantees” for Ukraine, which currently have the status of recommendations, cover options ranging from sustainable arms supplies, continuing military exercises, sharing intelligence, to helping establish ties between Ukrainian and European defence companies.

A key element of such commitments is the creation of a special fund for long-term military support for Ukraine, which will be valid until 2027. European officials are due to announce the creation of such a fund soon. Under this fund, the EU will spend four billion euros by the end of the year to help Ukraine with weapons, and over time, it will develop to purchase more sophisticated and costly weapons systems, such as missiles and fighter jets.

The more we can talk about long-term engagements, the more we can send Putin the message that he cannot count on European fatigue, due to elections or whatever other reason, an EU diplomat told Politico. However, he added, this “doesn’t mean we [the EU. – ed.] are betting that the war will last.”

G-7 will adopt joint declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, – Scholz, Censor.net reports, citing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and DW. “G-7 countries will adopt a joint declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine after the war. It is important for us that there are security promises for Ukraine that can be effective after peace comes. And for this purpose, we will also conclude the necessary agreements now, in terms of what is needed in a peaceful situation…

The G7 countries will sign a joint declaration here, which will express this, and which will then be supported by individual countries in very specific terms, he said. According to Bloomberg, the declaration, which aims to provide Ukraine with long-term security guarantees, is still under discussion and the content and signatories may change before it is announced.”

New Developments