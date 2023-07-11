Ukrainian troops advance near Donetsk’s Bakhmut, liberating another square kilometer – military

Situation in Ukraine as of 11 July 2023. Map: Liveuamap.

On 11 July, the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff reported that the country’s Defense Forces continued offensive operations at the southern directions of Melitopol and Berdiansk, and at the eastern direction of Bakhmut. A Ukrainian assault brigade says it has liberated “one kilometer” near Bakhmut.

“In the Bakhmut direction, our troops continue to conduct offensive operations north and south of the city of Bakhmut,” said Andrii Kovaliov, the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the Military Media Center.

The Ukrainian Army’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade wrote on its Facebook page that its 2nd Assault Battalion has defeated units of Russia’s 83rd Air Assault Brigade near Bakhmut, capturing a Russian company-level stronghold and positions for further Ukrainian advancement. According to the Brigade, it has liberated “over a [square] kilometer of territory, improving the tactical position of Ukrainian forces in the direction of the city.”

“The offensive resulted in the complete elimination of an enemy platoon and the capture of 10 more occupiers. Russian equipment was also destroyed, including an enemy tank,” the Brigade wrote in a comment to a video showing eight captured Russian soldiers.

Kovaliov says Ukrainian forces are consolidating their positions at the achieved lines in Melitopol, Berdiansk, and Bakhmut directions, “inflicting artillery fire on the identified enemy targets,” while “The enemy is putting up strong resistance, moving units and troops, actively using reserves.”

According to the General Staff’s July 11 evening bulletin, Russian forces continues to focus their main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions, where heavy fighting goes on.

