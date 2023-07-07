Ukraine and Czech Republic to start joint production of small arms and ammunition

Credit: Oleksandr Kamyshin/Facebook
Ukraine and the Czech Republic signed a joint memorandum for cooperation in the production of weapons, ammunition, and armored vehicles modernization, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin reported.
“I work with the President and the team to develop joint production of weapons and ammunition. On behalf of the Ministry of Strategic Industry, I signed a memorandum with the Czech Ministry of Defense. The focus is on small arms, ammunition, and armored vehicles modernization,” Kamyshin said.
A Czech delegation is expected to arrive in Ukraine in the near future to develop the agreements reached between the Ukrainian and Czech sides and to sign specific contracts.
Earlier, the Czech President Petr Pavel announced plans for six projects for military cooperation with Ukraine, He said the companies Sellier & Bellot, Aero Vodochody, Czechoslovak Group, Vojensky opravarensky podnik will participate and the projects will deal with the production of ammunition and small arms, repair and modernization of Soviet-era T-64 and T-72 tanks, and joint production of F/A-259 aircraft.
Since the Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine has established several joint partnerships to produce weapons and ammunition with NATO countries.
The partnerships were signed with Ukroboronprom, Ukraine’s weapons conglomerate. Recently, it was succeeded by the Ukrainian Defense Industry and received a new head.
Related:
- Czech Republic has more military aid for Ukraine – Czech Defense Minister
- Ukraine’s victory is the solution to Russia-Ukraine war – PMs of Czechia and Slovakia
- Czech parliament’s lower house recognized current Russian regime as terrorist one
- Slovakia approves sending 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine