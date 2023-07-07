Ukraine and Czech Republic to start joint production of small arms and ammunition

Credit: Oleksandr Kamyshin/Facebook

Ukraine and the Czech Republic signed a joint memorandum for cooperation in the production of weapons, ammunition, and armored vehicles modernization, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin reported.

“I work with the President and the team to develop joint production of weapons and ammunition. On behalf of the Ministry of Strategic Industry, I signed a memorandum with the Czech Ministry of Defense. The focus is on small arms, ammunition, and armored vehicles modernization,” Kamyshin said.

A Czech delegation is expected to arrive in Ukraine in the near future to develop the agreements reached between the Ukrainian and Czech sides and to sign specific contracts.

Earlier, the Czech President Petr Pavel announced plans for six projects for military cooperation with Ukraine, He said the companies Sellier & Bellot, Aero Vodochody, Czechoslovak Group, Vojensky opravarensky podnik will participate and the projects will deal with the production of ammunition and small arms, repair and modernization of Soviet-era T-64 and T-72 tanks, and joint production of F/A-259 aircraft.

Since the Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine has established several joint partnerships to produce weapons and ammunition with NATO countries.

The partnerships were signed with Ukroboronprom, Ukraine’s weapons conglomerate. Recently, it was succeeded by the Ukrainian Defense Industry and received a new head.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Ukrainian defense industry