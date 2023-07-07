Slovakia to transfer 16 additional Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine “soon” – Slovak President Čaputová

Zuzana 2 howitzer. Source: Twitter, Jaroslav Naď
President Čaputová said that a contract for the supply of 16 155mm self-propelled Zuzana 2 Gun Howitzers to Ukraine had been signed and that this would happen very soon.
She added that Slovakia and Ukraine planned to jointly develop a new type of howitzer and start joint production of Zuzana ammunition and the Božena demining system.
Čaputová noted that Slovakia had previously sent Ukraine air defense equipment and combat aircraft, and Ukraine was willing to increase the amount of demining equipment.
Earlier, Slovakia supplied Ukraine with eight Zuzana 2s, delivering the last piece in January.
Read also:
- Slovakia approves sending 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine
- Slovakia sends Ukraine the eighth Zuzana 2 howitzer
- Base for repairing Ukraine’s western war equipment opened in Slovakia, especially “overfired” Panzerhaubitze 2000
- Slovakia sent 30 BMP-1 vehicles to Ukraine and received a new replacement from Germany instead
- Slovakia delivered two Zuzana 2 howitzers for Ukraine, marking Putin’s birthday