Slovakia to transfer 16 additional Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine “soon” – Slovak President Čaputová

Zuzana 2 howitzer. Source: Twitter, Jaroslav Naď

Slovakia will soon deliver 16 more Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine, according to an announcement made by Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Bratislava on 7 July, Ukrinform reports

President Čaputová said that a contract for the supply of 16 155mm self-propelled Zuzana 2 Gun Howitzers to Ukraine had been signed and that this would happen very soon.

She added that Slovakia and Ukraine planned to jointly develop a new type of howitzer and start joint production of Zuzana ammunition and the Božena demining system.

Čaputová noted that Slovakia had previously sent Ukraine air defense equipment and combat aircraft, and Ukraine was willing to increase the amount of demining equipment.

Earlier, Slovakia supplied Ukraine with eight Zuzana 2s, delivering the last piece in January.

