Croatian parliament recognizes Stalin’s Holodomor famine as genocide against Ukrainians

On 28 June, the Croatian Parliament voted to recognize the Holodomor famine of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Croatian Parliament for making this decision:

“I am grateful to the Republic of Croatia for this historic vote. The world will never put up with the crimes of the Kremlin – neither past nor present,” he noticed.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also expressed gratitude to the Croatian deputies for the decision.

“I am grateful to the Croatian Parliament for honoring the memory of millions of victims with this historic vote. Global recognition of the Holodomor genocide continues to grow rapidly,” he said.

Kuleba also mentioned that by November 2022, 15 countries had recognized the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people. Since then, 12 more have joined. Moreover, the head of the Foreign Ministry invited others to join this list.

Earlier, the Croatian Government recognized the Holodomor as genocide.

The European Parliament supported a resolution recognizing the Holodomor caused by the Soviet regime in Ukraine in 1932-1933 as genocide on 15 December 2022.

The Holodomor, recognized by the Verkhovna Rada in November 2006, was a Soviet-made famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in 1932-1933 after food stocks were forcibly taken away from Ukrainian collective and individual farmers. Soviet authorities barred Ukrainian peasants from leaving Ukraine during the famine.

As per data from scientific and demographic expertise, the total number of human losses from the Holodomor-Genocide of 1932-33 is almost 4 million people, and the losses of Ukrainians in terms of the unborn are more than 6 million.

