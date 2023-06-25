Russian troops plant explosives near 4 nuclear reactors at Zaporizhzhia NPP – Ukraine’s intel

Russian soldier stands near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Illustrative photo: Energoatom

Russian troops moved vehicles charged with explosives to four of the six nuclear reactors at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the head of Ukraine’s Main Directorate military intelligence (GUR), Kyrylo Budanov, said in his interview with The New Statement. It is unclear if the International Atomic Energy Agency was granted access to these units during its visit on 15 June 2023.

Russia has completed preparations for an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) that Russian forces occupied in March 2022, Kyrylo Budanov warned.

According to Kyrylo Budanov, Russian troops mined the cooling pond of the nuclear plant. If Russian forces carry out their plan, the cooling of the nuclear reactors at ZNPP may be disrupted.

“Nuclear reactors without cooling can melt down in 10 hours to 14 days,” Kyrylo Budanov said. “The plan for a terrorist attack on ZNPP has been drafted and approved. The Russians can use technical means to accelerate the nuclear disaster.”

The Russians can also cause an accident at ZNPP by increasing the voltage on the power supply lines to the nuclear plant, according to Budanov.

“The situation has never been as serious as it is now,” Budanov said.

According to Budanov, Russia may cause radiation leak to create a nuclear disaster zone in order to stop the further advance of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in southern Ukraine and freeze the front line in its current form.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: nuclear accident, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian war crimes, Zaporizhzhia NPP