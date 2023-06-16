Russo Ukrainian War. Day 477: Ukraine makes territorial gains

During the day June 15, the enemy conducted 5x missile strikes, using cruise missiles X-101/X-555 and X-59. In addition, more than 40x airstrikes and more than 20 MRLS attacks on Ukrainian settlements and Ukrainian Defense Forces were recorded.

Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, industrial facilities in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, residential buildings and administrative infrastructure in Kherson Oblast have been damaged.

The threat of missile and air strikes remains high across Ukraine.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mar’inka axes, heavy battles continue. During the day, 26x combat clashes took place.

Volyn’ and Polissya axes: the operational situation has not changed significantly. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groupings. The republic of belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine – the training of separate units of the enemy continues on its training grounds.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy carried out airstrikes at Yanzhulivka and Galaganivka in the Chernihiv Oblast. russians shelled with mortars and artillery the settlements of Karpovychi, Yanzhulivka, Halaganivka, Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Rozhkovichi, Demyanivka, Baranivka, Fotovizh, Budivelne, Stukalyvka, Iskriskivshchyna, Yastrubyne, Basivka of the Sumy Oblast, as well as Veterinarne, Alisivka, Staritsya, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Bochkove, Budarky, in the Kharkiv Oblast.

Kup’yans’k axis: the enemy forces carried out airstrikes in the Vesely and Berestovo areas of the Kharkiv Oblast. Novomlyns’k, Masyutivka, Zapadne, Liman Pershiy, Kislivka of the Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivs’ke of the Luhansk Oblast were shelled by artillery and mortars.