Maj-Gen Goryachev is first Russian general confirmed killed in Ukraine in 2023 – UK intel

British Defense Ministry’s intelligence update confirms the death of Russian Major General Goryachev in southern Ukraine, revealing potential implications for the command hierarchy within Russia’s 35th Combined Arms Army.
The ministry tweeted:
- “General-Major Sergei Goryachev was almost certainly killed in a strike on a command post on or around 12 June 2023, in southern Ukraine.”
- “Goryachev was the chief of staff of 35th Combined Arms Army (35 CAA). With 35 CAA’s nominated commander, General-Lieutenant Alexandr Sanchik, reported to be filling a gap in a higher HQ, there is a realistic possibility that Goryachev was the acting army commander at the time of his death.”
- “Goryachev is the first Russian general confirmed killed in Ukraine since the start of 2023.”
- “It continues a war record which has been both difficult and controversial for 35th CAA: in March 2022 elements of the army were present during the massacre of civilians in Bucha, and in June 2022 the force was largely wiped out near Izium.”
In 2022, 5-15 Russian generals were killed in Ukraine, according to various sources.
