Ukrainian forces make incremental gains in east, south – Defense Ministry

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are gradually liberating territories in the eastern and southern sectors, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said at a briefing at the Military Media Center.

According to her, the advance of Ukrainian troops in the eastern sector has amounted to more than 3 kilometers over the past week and a half. In the Bakhmut sector, Russians continue to pull up reserves, trying to prevent Ukrainian advancement.

Meanwhile, the military is also “gradually but surely advancing in the southern direction,” Maliar says.

The Russian forces are putting up strong resistance in the south as Ukraine Defense Forces are facing continuous minefields, the use of kamikaze drones, and intense shelling, according to Hanna Maliar.

In the area of Vuhledar, Ukrainian troops advanced up to one kilometer – Tavria Sector Press Center pic.twitter.com/LmoBa9Asls — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 15, 2023

Tags: Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023