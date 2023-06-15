Trial begins for captured Ukrainian soldiers in Russia

On 14 June, 22 Ukrainian soldiers, including eight women, who had been taken prisoner during fighting in the city of Mariupol, went on trial in southern Russia, according to Associated Press.

The captured soldiers were members of the Azov Regiment, an elite Ukrainian Armed Forces unit that Russian authorities had designated as a terrorist group. The defendants are facing sentences ranging from 15 years in jail for taking part in the action to overthrow occupation authorities in Donetsk Oblast.

