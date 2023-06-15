Russian air attack injures one as Ukraine downs one of four cruise missiles and all Shahed drones

A factory in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, hit by a Russian cruise missile on 15 June 2023. Photo: source.

In the early hours of 15 June, between 00:20 and 04:30, the Russian forces attacked Ukraine with X-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles and Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones. Three missiles hit two factories in Dnipropetrovsk’s Kryvyi Rih, injuring one worker, while one missile and all 20 Shaheds were destroyed, according to Ukraine’s Air Force Command.

“Four [Russian] Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft launched four Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea. One of the missiles was destroyed, while the rest hit industrial facilities in Dnipropetrovsk oblast. Local military administrations will report on the consequences of the strike. […] All 20 attack drones were destroyed by the Air Force in the areas of responsibility of the South and East air commands,” the Air Force Command reported.

Also, the Ukrainian air defenses shot down a Russian operational-tactical level drone, which was conducting aerial reconnaissance in the eastern direction, according to the Command. The Ukrainian Army’s General Staff adds that the downed reconnaissance drone was Orlan-10 and also says a Russian Ka-52 helicopter was destroyed.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak reported that Russian missiles hit two industrial enterprises in Kryvyi Rih city, injuring a 38-year-old man, who was taken to hospital in moderate condition. Kryvyi Rih mayor Oleksandr Vilkul added that both factories have nothing to do with the military, while the wounded man was a worker at one of those facilities.

“Fires broke out at the enterprises, which rescuers have already extinguished. There is significant damage to industrial buildings. Gas pipelines are damaged. A tire shop and a bus were destroyed. Our air defense system shot down one missile. Its debris damaged a car,” Lysak wrote in the morning, adding that five of the Shaheds were destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Kharkiv Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov said two drones moved towards Kharkiv City but were shot down.

Odesa Oblast saw the destruction of 13 other Shahed drones.

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih a day before, killing 12 civilians.

